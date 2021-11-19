Lane restriping, lane closures continue on I-20 in Cobb County

The restriping of the I-20 will continue in Cobb County on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights this weekend. On each night Georgia Department of Transportation work crews will close lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

The scope of the project is between Windsor Street in the City of Atlanta and Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County.

According to the GDOT press release, “This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.”

The press release describes the specifics of the work:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will implement “rolling” lane closures in two right lanes on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Thornton Road and Windsor Street each weekend night beginning Friday, November 19 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move within the project area placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement. This safety project is scheduled for completion in January 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.