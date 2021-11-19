More road work on Macland Road this weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following announcement on overnight lane closures on Macland Road SR/360 Friday and Sunday nights:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight lane closures on SR 360/Macland Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway and provides a smoother ride for drivers. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating left or right lane will be closed on Macland Road eastbound and westbound in the project area on Friday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following mornings. Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.