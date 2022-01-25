Cobb weather January 26

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Wednesday, January 26 in Cobb County should be sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Tuesday to early morning Wednesday Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.