Taste of Marietta scheduled for April 24 2022

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the Taste of Marietta is returning to the square. The city posted the following information:

MARIETTA – Marietta’s largest and longest running food festival is returning to the Marietta Square on April 24th. Ending a two-year hiatus, Taste of Marietta will bring the flavors of Cobb County together once again. Applications are now available for vendors, and any restaurant in Cobb County is welcome to apply. The deadline to apply is March 18, 2022. Visit tasteofmarietta.com/restaurants for applications, deadlines, and health department information. Taste of Marietta is a project of the Marietta Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the City of Marietta. For questions about vendor applications or event details, you can call 770-429-1115 Call +1 770-429-1115 via Google Voiceor visit the Marietta Welcome Center.

The original date for the last annual festival was in October of 2021 but was postponed when a shortage of restaurant workers due to the pandemic made vendors unable to participate.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates