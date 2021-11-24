High fire danger in Cobb County this afternoon

The National Weather Service warned of high fire danger in Cobb County for the afternoon and evening today due to low relative humidity. The forecast is for humidity 25 percent and below.

According to the National Parks Service, low humidity increases the risk of fire because of the loss of moisture in flammable plant life.

The NPS website has a fire hazard page that describes the process as follows:

Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high. Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier. Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly.air when the humidity is high. Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier. Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly.

It’s expected to be sunny today, with a high near 57, and east wind around 5 mph becoming a south wind in the afternoon.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.