Cobb Water wins recognition from the EPA

Cobb County announced in its most recent newsletter that Cobb Water had won recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Georgia Association for Water Professionals.

The county described the honors as follows:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Association for Water Professionals recently recognized the Cobb County Water System for its outstanding work. In October, the EPA gave the system with its 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water. In November, the Georgia Association for Water Professionals presented the system its Water Distribution Platinum Award and Wastewater Collections Gold Award for excellence in management, operation and maintenance. These awards followed the presentation of Georgia Association for Water Professionals Gold Awards for complete and consistent permit compliance during the calendar year 2020 given this year to all four of the Cobb Water System’s water reclamation facilities and GAWP Comprehensive Education Program of Excellence Award for the county’s water, wastewater and watershed education programs. The Cobb County Water System also remains the only utility in the state that has been recognized five years in a row for education programming. Learn more at www.cobbwater.org.