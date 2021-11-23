Cobb County highlights holiday events in its latest newsletter

If you’re still looking for holiday events, take a glance at this list of festivities in Cobb County announced in the county’s latest newsletter:

Various holiday celebrations will be held throughout Cobb County starting this weekend



● Acworth is starting a new holiday tradition: Lights at the Landing. This walk-through light spectacular runs Nov. 26-Jan. 2 at Dallas Landing Park. Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. the park is located at 5120 Allatoona Dr,, Acworth. Click here for ticket information.



● The Battery Atlanta has a night of fun in store 5:30-7 p.m, Saturday Nov. 27. Celebrate the season at the fifth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Festivities will feature performances and special appearances leading up to the lighting of the tree at 7 p.m. Stay after for a showing of “Abominable” as part of the Xfinity Movie Series. Click here to see more information.



● A giant menorah will be lit for Hanukkah on 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in Smyrna at Brawner Hall, 3180 Atlanta Rd. All are invited to partake in latkes, doughnuts and hot cocoa.



● You can light up the night in Acworth at the Menorah Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street.

● Marietta will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on the Marietta Square, 50 Park Square. The festivities feature choral performances by students, a visit from Santa who arrives on a fire truck and the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.



● Powder Springs brings back festivities this year with a Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The parade route will go down Marietta Street to Downtown, and end with the tree lighting at Thurman Springs Park at 7:30 p.m. Click to read more Information.



● There will be a free Menorah Lighting at Marietta Square on the Glover Park Stage 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. It will feature Hanukkah music, free books from PJ Library, hot chocolate and doughnuts. The rain date will be Dec. 5. 6:30 p.m. Marietta Square, 50 Park Square, Marietta



● Head to downtown Kennesaw 2 -7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, for A Day with Santa. Enjoy a parade, snow slide, photos with Santa, a vendor market and the lighting on the Christmas tree. Click here for more information.



● East Cobb Park hosts The Holiday Lights Celebration 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. A tree lighting, live music, and a visit from Santa will entertain you at this annual event. Click here for more information. The park is located at 3322 Roswell Rd, Marietta.