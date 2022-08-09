Get your creativity for the fall holiday season revved up early with Kennesaw’s “Scarecrows on Main”

Get your fall holiday season creativity revved up early with the City of Kennesaw‘s “Scarecrows on Main,” where residents and organizations in Kennesaw create scarecrows to display in the city’s downtown.
For the details, refer to the press release we’ve reprinted below:
The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to design and create a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the third annual “Scarecrows on Main” display.
A $25 application fee to the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority is required with the entry of each scarecrow. All monies raised will go to promoting the downtown through beautification projects and events.
The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at http://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/scarecrowsonmain. The deadline for applications is September 12, 2022.
The City of Kennesaw will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows. The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights, as well as a $100 prize. Second place will receive a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
