Hot Topics

Get your creativity for the fall holiday season revved up early with Kennesaw’s “Scarecrows on Main”

TOPICS:
Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 9, 2022

Get your fall holiday season creativity revved up early with the City of Kennesaw‘s “Scarecrows on Main,” where residents and organizations in Kennesaw create scarecrows to display in the city’s downtown.

For the details, refer to the press release we’ve reprinted below:

The City of Kennesaw invites area residents, families, neighborhoods, non-profit, civic and faith-based organizations, local businesses, schools, local sports teams, athletic clubs, etc. to design and create a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the third annual “Scarecrows on Main” display.

A $25 application fee to the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority is required with the entry of each scarecrow. All monies raised will go to promoting the downtown through beautification projects and events.

Advertisement

The application & information packets can be found on the City’s website at http://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/scarecrowsonmain. The deadline for applications is September 12, 2022.

The City of Kennesaw will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows. The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights, as well as a $100 prize. Second place will receive a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following fast facts about Kennesaw:

Kennesaw city, Georgia
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)NA
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.4%
Persons under 18 years, percent23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.3%
Female persons, percent52.2%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)23.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.4%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent6.5%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent52.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202,100
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.2%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202067.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$215,800
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,536
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$433
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,347
Building permits, 2020X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202013,030
Persons per household, 2016-20202.62
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202083.4%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202022.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.9%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202095.7%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202093.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20205.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202071.4%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202066.8%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)109,733
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)104,760
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)550,659
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)840,389
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$27,118
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202034.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,972
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$35,220
Persons in poverty, percent12.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2019X
Total employment, 2019X
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2018X
All firms, 20123,908
Men-owned firms, 20121,894
Women-owned firms, 20121,651
Minority-owned firms, 20121,337
Nonminority-owned firms, 20122,384
Veteran-owned firms, 2012341
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20123,361
Geography
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles