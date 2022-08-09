Rep. David Scott announces STEM app-building competition for middle and high school students in Georgia’s 13th District

Rep. David Scott, of Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District, announced a competition for technology-minded middle and high school students in the district.
The goal of the competition is to create digital applications.
For more details, refer to the press release reprinted below:
Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, this week announced the inaugural Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District.
The competition is designed to encourage youth participation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by providing middle and high school students with the opportunity to create their own digital application. The inaugural competition is now open for students to register.
“I am proud to announce the inaugural Congressional App Challenge and showcase the many great talents of our students in Georgia’s Thirteenth District. Spurring innovation and facilitating an avenue to dive deeper in the STEM fields, the competition will be an opportunity for students with interests in coding and application design to display their creativity and technical skillsets,” stated Congressman Scott.
Entries are due by November 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM EST.
- The link for registration can be found here.
- Full list of rules and eligibility requirements can be found here.
About Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District
Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District includes portions of Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties, and wraps around the southern and western portions of the City of Atlanta.
It is a heavily Democratic district represented by Rep. David Scott.
Here are a few fast facts about the 13th District from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Congressional District 13 (116th Congress), Georgia
total population
792,916
median household income
$ 63,305
Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
bachelor’s degree or higher
29.6 %
Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
employment rate
63.6 %
Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
total housing units
303,460
without health care coverage
13.7 %
Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
total employer establishments
12,410
Source: 2020 Economic Surveys Business Patterns
total households
271,813
Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
hispanic or latino (of any race)
95,919