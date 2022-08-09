Rep. David Scott announces STEM app-building competition for middle and high school students in Georgia’s 13th District

Rep. David Scott, of Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District, announced a competition for technology-minded middle and high school students in the district.

The goal of the competition is to create digital applications.

For more details, refer to the press release reprinted below:

Congressman David Scott (GA-13), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, this week announced the inaugural Congressional App Challenge in Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District.

The competition is designed to encourage youth participation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by providing middle and high school students with the opportunity to create their own digital application. The inaugural competition is now open for students to register.

“I am proud to announce the inaugural Congressional App Challenge and showcase the many great talents of our students in Georgia’s Thirteenth District. Spurring innovation and facilitating an avenue to dive deeper in the STEM fields, the competition will be an opportunity for students with interests in coding and application design to display their creativity and technical skillsets,” stated Congressman Scott.

Entries are due by November 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM EST .

The link for registration can be found here.

Full list of rules and eligibility requirements can be found here.

About Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District

Georgia’s 13th U.S. Congressional District includes portions of Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties, and wraps around the southern and western portions of the City of Atlanta.

It is a heavily Democratic district represented by Rep. David Scott.

Here are a few fast facts about the 13th District from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Congressional District 13 (116th Congress), Georgia

total population

792,916

Source: 2020 Decennial Census

median household income

$ 63,305

Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

bachelor’s degree or higher

29.6 %

Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

employment rate

63.6 %

Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

total housing units

303,460

Source: 2020 Decennial Census

without health care coverage

13.7 %

Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

total employer establishments

12,410

Source: 2020 Economic Surveys Business Patterns

total households

271,813

Source: 2020 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

hispanic or latino (of any race)

95,919

Source: 2020 Decennial Census