GSO to host free military appreciation concert on Marietta Square

The Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra sent the following announcement about their free military appreciation concert on Marietta Square:

(Marietta, Ga. Nov. 2, 2021) In honor of our nation’s veterans and military families, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus is hosting a free military appreciation concert for the general public at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Glover Park on the Marietta Square.

In support of the seventh annual American Legion Post 29 Veterans Memorial 5K run/walk/wheelchair race, members of the GSO Chorus, along with a GSO brass quintet, will perform a medley of patriotic favorites immediately following the conclusion of the event.

“Marietta has been home to the GSO for the past 71 years,” said GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville. “It is a privilege for us to offer a musical tribute to our community’s veteran and active-duty members of the armed forces for their selfless service and sacrifice to keep our nation safe.”

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Shepherds Men SHARE Initiative, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and Post 29 Service Officer. For more information or to register for the race, visit https://post29marietta.org/5krace/.