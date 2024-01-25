Flood warnings issued for three creeks across Cobb County

The National Weather Service, announced that a flood warning is in effect for Noses Creek in Powder Spring in Cobb County, Sweetwater Creek in Austell, and Allatoona Creek near Acworth. The warnings are in effect until late tonight. We’ve reprinted the text of the alerts below.

What is in the warning statements?

Powder Springs and Austell

The warning for Powder Springs and the watch for Sweetwater Creek is reprinted below:

Flood Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA Advertisement 344 PM EST Thu Jan 25 2024 …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia… Noses Creek at Powder Springs Rd at Powder Springs affecting Cobb County. For the Sweetwater Creek…including Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Austell, Austell, Austell, Sweetwater Creek below Austell…Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM EST. && GAC067-260830- /O.EXT.KFFC.FL.W.0072.000000T0000Z-240126T0824Z/ /NOSG1.1.ER.240125T1407Z.240125T2200Z.240126T0224Z.NO/ 344 PM EST Thu Jan 25 2024 …FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Minor flooding will continue. * WHERE…Noses Creek at Powder Springs Rd at Powder Springs. * WHEN…Until late tonight. * IMPACTS…At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will occur in the woodlands and the natural flood plain upstream and downstream from the gage at Powder Springs Road. A walkway parallel to the creek on the right bank will be under two feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 3:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet and nearly steady. – Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet tomorrow morning. – Flood stage is 11 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Acworth

Flood Warning Flood Warning National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 332 PM EST Thu Jan 25 2024 …The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth affecting Cobb County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM EST. && GAC067-260845- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0080.240125T2032Z-000000T0000Z/ /MAHG1.1.ER.240125T2000Z.240125T2015Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 332 PM EST Thu Jan 25 2024 …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE…Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth. * WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS…At 13 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Stilesboro Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 3:15 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13 feet and rising. – Forecast…No forecast is available for this location. – Flood stage is 13 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

