Multiple injuries in gunfire on Ridenour Parkway

Gunfire on Ridenour Parkway Friday afternoon resulted in injuries to multiple victims. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening at this time, but four people, all in their teens, were shot, and another received injury from broken glass.

[Editor’s note: an earlier version of this story stated “five people, all in their teens, were shot… We regret the error]

The site of the incident is in police Precinct One, just south of the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Cobb Parkway, near Kennesaw.

A public information release from Officer Sydney Melton, of the Cobb County Police Department, describes the incident as follows:

On Friday, December 27, 2019 at approximately 9:28 p.m. Cobb County Police Department uniform officers from Precinct One were dispatched to 1575 Ridenour Parkway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located 17-year-old juvenile malewith a gunshot wound to his stomach, 18-year-old Leonard Cooper with a gunshot wound to his leg, 19-year-old Morgan Jackson with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, a 16-year-old juvenile female with a gunshot wound to her finger, and a 15-year-old juvenile female who sustained minor injuries from broken glass. All victims were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and no injuries are believed to be life-threatening. It was learned that a party was hosted in one of the units of the apartment complex and approximately thirty people were inside of the apartment. An argument ensued between unknown parties and shots were fired.

The police have not released information on possible suspects at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit, and anyone with information is asked to phone the police at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”