C.W. Matthews awarded $13.9 million GDOT contract

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. was awarded the largest contract within 23 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $58,459,454. The bids were received on November 22, and the contracts awarded on December 6.

C.W. Matthews won its contract with a bid of approximately $13.9 million.

According to the press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announcing the November contract awards, “The company was hired to mill and plant mix resurface 19 miles of roadway on State Route 3 from Atwater Road to State Route 7 in Pike, Spalding and Upson counties. This contract, along with 16 other resurfacing contracts, represent 75 percent or nearly $44 million of the awarded funds.”

The November awards bring the total GDOT construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2020 to $170 million. Fiscal Year 2020 began July 1, 2019.