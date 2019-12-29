Hot Topics

Powder Springs residents can vote on name for new downtown park

Powder Springs downtown park screenshot from City of Powder Springs websiteScreenshot of the artists rendering of the upcoming Powder Springs downtown park from the City of Powder Springs website

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 29, 2019

The Powder Springs City Council is asking for resident input on the naming of the new downtown park, and there are three days left to cast a vote.

An online form has a long list of names submitted by the Powder Springs community, and residents can choose as many from the list as they like.

Cast your vote by following this link

According to the Powder Springs website: “Construction for the new park in downtown Powder Springs is currently underway. The downtown park will have an amphitheater, splash pad, outdoor seating, bicycle parking, public art and more. The park construction is expected to be completed in early 2020.”

See how the new park will look by following this link
