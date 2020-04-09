C.W. Matthews wins biggest March GDOT contract

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews won the biggest contract among the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) March contracts.

The company will be awarded $27.9 million for a widening and reconstruction project in Cherokee County.

According to the press release from the GDOT, “The contractor will widen and reconstruct 1.4 miles of roadway on State Route 20; creating six lanes from east of Interstate 575/State Route 417 to Scott Road (County Road 281). The above contract, along with one other widening and reconstruction contract, represent 44 percent or $48.2 million of the awarded funds.”

The second largest contract went to Conyers-based Pittman Construction Company, “to resurface 26.5 miles of roadway on Interstate 20/State Route 402 in McDuffie, Taliaferro and Warren counties. The project begins west of State Route 22 and continues to State Route 17.”

The news release stated the criteria for areas of roads to resurface as follows:

Resurfacing contracts are awarded to enhance and preserve existing pavement, decreasing the formation of potholes and cracks in areas of the roadway where pavement has deteriorated. Georgia DOT maintenance offices conduct Pavement Condition Evaluation System (PACES) assessments to monitor pavement conditions on routes maintained by the department. The above contract, along with eight other resurfacing contracts, represent 51 percent or $55.3 million of the awarded funds.

Bids were received for this round of contracts on March 20, and were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders April 3. The March awards bring the total GDOT construction contracts for fiscal year 2020 to $502 million. The fiscal year began July 1, 2019.

If you have a business and are interested in bidding for GDOT contracts, or are interested in more information on the bidding and contract award process:

Contractors and consultants including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more please visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.



Award Announcement list. Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.