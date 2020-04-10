Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra auditions will be held virtually this year

The Marietta-based Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra (GYSO) will, for the first time, hold its auditions virtually. The online auditions are a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

Registration is open for the GYSO 2020-2021 season, and will be open until the May 15, 2020 deadline.

According to the press release announcing the auditions:

GYSO is one of the top ten largest youth orchestra programs in the nation, proudly serving approximately 400 families from across the state of Georgia. The program offers twelve performing ensembles, including five orchestras, a string symposium, flute choir, jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble, chamber groups and a chamber chorus.

Bassist Jacob Cherry, who played in the GYSO for three seasons, said “Nothing can beat being around people like yourself. Magic happens when aspiring musicians get together. It’s fun and family rolled into one.”

To register, students should visit http://GYSOauditions.com, and the website will walk students through the process for auditioning online.

“Additional resources on the website help young musicians take ownership and prepare for this new adventure. The process and the accompanying resources were developed as a means to continue fulfilling the organizational mission in the midst of current challenges, and to lead by example with encouragement,” the news release states.

“We are proud to offer this incredible new virtual audition process to young musicians across the state of Georgia. Virtual auditions create an opportunity to persevere through the challenges that COVID-19 presents and keep the music alive. We look forward to returning for our 2020-2021 season stronger than ever!” said GSO Education Director Melody Richardson.

All young musicians aged elementary through high school can register now at GYSOauditions.com. Registration closes Friday, May 15, 2020.

Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The GYSO is a project of Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO).

Promotional materials for the GSO describe the orchestra as follows:

A tremendous passion for music and community continues to energize the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, as it has for the last 69 years. Founded in 1951, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra is entering its 70th year of steady growth, enriching the community with accessible, critically acclaimed performances and providing educational experiences that instill a lifelong appreciation for the arts. Bringing stellar orchestral, jazz and choral music to diverse audiences, the organization is comprised of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, the GSO Jazz, the GSOChorus, and the Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra. The Georgia Youth Symphony Orchestra is the largest youth orchestra program in the Southeast and is one of the top 10 largest programs in the United States.