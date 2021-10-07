Road widening project on Powder Springs Road continues this weekend

The road widening work will continue on Powder Springs Road / SR 360 this weekend with daytime lane closures on the stretch of the state road between New Macland Road and SR12.

The project is within both Cobb and Paulding counties.

Weather and road conditions permitting contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, October 9 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to the announcement from the GDOT, “This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.”

The affected area of the entire project is about 6.2 miles, and on completion will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.