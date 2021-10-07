Looking for a doggie or kitty? Cobb County Animal Services has just the event for you!

If you’re looking to adopt a new doggie or kitty for your family, Cobb County Animal Services is holding a special event that you should definitely check out.

The details are as follows:

Cobb County Animal Services will host an Adopt-a-thon on-site at 1060 Al Bishop Drive on October 21, 22, & 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The Animal Services trailer will feature pets available for free! Free adoptions for featured pets AND no appointment is necessary.

Asked by the Courier to provided more details, Shelter Operations Manager Jacob Arnold wrote in an email, “To give some of our long timer animals more exposure we are running an adoption special through the month of October.



“In addition, we will be highlighting some of our larger breed canines in our adoption trailer on October 21st, 22nd and 23rd,” he said. “We look forward to sending some of these big fur babies home with their forever families.”

About Cobb County Animal Services

According to the Cobb County Animal Services website:

Cobb County Animal Services was established in 1971. As part of Cobb’s Department of Public Safety, we serve the entire county, protecting the residents and animals of Cobb.

The mission of the Cobb County Animal Services Unit is to enforce state laws and county ordinances pertaining to animal control and management; educate the community on responsible pet ownership and wildlife care and provide housing and care for homeless animals, while coordinating their adoptions when possible and humane euthanization when adoptions are not possible.