Cobb County serial child molester sentenced to life without parole

District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced this afternoon that convicted serial child molester Michael Shane Kilgore has been sentenced to life without possibility of parole.

Kilgore was convicted on September 30 after a jury trial in the courtroom of Cobb County Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard. The charges against Kilgore included one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery, one count of Child Molestation, and one count of Child Cruelty in the First Degree.

The public information release from the DA’s office described the incidents and the trial as follows:

The charges stemmed from acts of aggravated sexual battery by Kilgore against his six-year-old niece in 2015. In 2018, at the age of nine years old, the minor victim told her mom about being molested by Kilgore. Kilgore was known to the minor victim as “Uncle Shane”. The victim’s mother had also been a victim of Kilgore’s molestation as a child. The molestation of the minor victim was reported to Cobb County Police. Through their investigation, they were also able to identify five other victims of Kilgore’s molestation. The five other victims all testified at trial about Kilgore’s horrible pattern of child sexual abuse. Kilgore previously pled guilty to child molestation in 1998. While testifying, Kilgore denied abusing all six of the victims presented at trial, including the mother of the victim which he pled guilty to in 1998. After deliberating on the evidence, the jury found Kilgore guilty of all counts.

Judge Leonard said in addressing Kilgore while handing down the sentence, “I don’t expect that you will ever take a breath in the free world again.”

The District Attorney’s Office’s trial team was led by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull, Assistant District Attorney David Bailey, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor.

The team thanked the the Cobb County Police Department for their help with the complex investigation of the history of Kilgore’s sexual abuse of children.

ADA Bailey said, “Kilgore is a serial child-molester who terrorized multiple victims over multiple decades. I am thankful for the jury and all who made sacrifices so this predator would never have access to a child again.”