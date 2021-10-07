The Welcome to South Cobb Festival to feature entertainment at a beautiful site on the river

It’s just two days until the Welcome to South Cobb Festival. The event will be held this Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Riverview Landing; 6255 Riverview Road in Smyrna.

According to the latest news release from the people organizing the festival:

During the early hours (11 AM to 2 PM) Actor/Country Music Artist Garrett Forge will introduce artists, followed by Smyrna Resident and Serial Entrepreneur Marissa Simms (3 PM to 6 PM). Finally, Atlanta’s current “it” producer and three-time Grammy award-winner James Worthy will appear in the evening (6 PM to 8 PM). To please the crowd, famed Coalition DJs Artist DJ Silk Smooth will spin records for entertainment.

The event will highlight South Cobb’s outdoor and nature-based offering with its setting right on the Chattahoochee River, and will also draw attention to the planned 125-mile trail along the river, the Chattahoochee Riverlands Project.

“South Cobb has been going in this direction for many years now through the advocacy of several environmental and zoning groups to protect our green space,” said Angelia Pressley, one of the eight planners of the event. “We are simply celebrating these wins and packaging them way that helps define South Cobb’s identity for investors, residents and visitors.”

Past announcements from the Welcome to South Cobb Festival have featured the activities for children , the live musical performances, and the wine tasting.

About Riverview Landing

Riverview Landing is a mixed-use development adjacent to the Chattahoochee River. The complex includes a coffee shop, a microbrewery and a barbecue restaurant in addition to apartments, and bike path and a walking path right by the river.

The Cobb County Courier covered the progress of the development from its earliest stages through the completion of the Eddy at Riverview apartments and the opening of the coffee shop, brewery, and barbecue restaurant.

