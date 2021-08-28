‘Welcome to South Cobb’ festival announces activities for children

The “Welcome to South Cobb” festival has announced the children’s activities for the event.

Welcome to South Cobb will be held on October 9, 2021, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverview Landing, 6255 Riverview Road, Mableton, GA 30126 (City of Smyrna).

The event organizers distributed the following press release:

[Smyrna, GA]. Members of the South Cobb community are hosting their own Welcome to South Cobb festival to celebrate the district’s thriving outdoor and nature-based offerings. From the Chattahoochee River to the Silver Comet Trail to Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Six Flags Over Georgia, Sweetwater Creek, Downtown Powder Springs, train watching in Austell, Discovery Park at the Riverline, as well as tennis courts and golf courses, South Cobb has no lack of environmentally friendly spaces. Particularly, in what everyone hopes will be a post COVID world, the area is an ideal place to breathe fresh air, visit, play and enjoy recreation.

Literally on deck for the festival is lots of fun for the kids, including corn hole, kickball, soccer, jump houses, face painting, a game truck, reading and basketball. Additionally, a full schedule of classes from Keep Cobb Beautiful include gardening at 3:30 pm, eco-jewelry making at 1:30 pm and their marquee class, an animal skull exhibit at 11:30 am. Safety protocols will be in place in the best interest of all.

In addition to the children’s area, the festival will have many different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. There will be food vendors and trucks, merchandise, music, local and national entertainment, wine tasting, yoga, cooking demonstrations; plus, other surprises.

“The festival was and is being created to showcase the life and an identity for South Cobb, to instill ambassadorship for residents and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests. For residents, this will be a reminder of what the community has. For tourists, this will be showcasing the beauty of the many green spaces in South Cobb,” says Angelia Pressley, founder and one of eight on the team bringing the event to fruition.

After strategically planning the festival, the group is eliciting the involvement of South Cobb residents to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website. The Instagram and FB handle is @welcometosouthcobb and the website is https://welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact D’Chae Dunn at 678-744-3862.