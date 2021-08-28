Cobb Executive Women to feature Kim Gresh at September luncheon

Cobb Executive Women (CEW) a group within the Cobb Chamber, issued the following press release:

ATLANTA (August 27, 2021) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, September 10 for CEW’s September Luncheon featuring Kim Gresh, President of S.A. White Oil Company and 2020 Woman of Distinction Award winner. Gresh will share the history of her company, how she got into her role as president and how she overcame the initial challenges in assuming the role.

Today, only 15 percent of the current oil and gas workforce is female, a number that drops in half when it comes to higher-paying technical jobs. As president of S.A. White Oil Company, fuel supplier for the greater Atlanta area and Georgia’s first supplier of biodiesel, Gresh has made a name for herself in a male-dominated industry. She was the first female board member for both the Georgia Oilmen’s Association and Conoco Phillips National Marketer Council.

Also dedicated to serving outside the workplace, Gresh is a tireless community servant who has made a tremendous impact on the community. She is actively involved with and serves on the Board of Directors for the Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, LiveSafe Resources, Cobb Community Foundation, Gateway Marietta CID, Sweetwater Mission, Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council and the Wellstar Foundation Board of Trustees. Gresh has additionally received numerous awards and recognitions, including Cobb Citizen of the Year, Marietta Citizen of the Year, YWCA’s Woman of the Year, Rotarian of the Year, Siegel Institute’s Phenomenal Woman of the Year and Marietta School’s Alumnus of the Year.

Registration is open until September 7 at www.cobbchamber.org/events. The luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

