Cobb Chamber Marietta Area Council selects Bonnie Buckner Reavis as Citizen of the Year

(l to r) Betsy Madrerohon, Capital City Bank, Ron King, Capital City Bank, Sharon Mason, Cobb Chamber, Bonnie Buckner Reavis, 2023 Marietta Citizen of the Year, Mayor Steve Tumlin, City of Marietta, Greg Teague, 2023 Cobb Chamber Chairman, and Andy Gaines, The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

The Cobb Chamber’s Marietta Area Council announced that Bonnie Buckner Reavis has been selected as its 2023 Citizen of the Year.

According to the press release announcing the award:

“The Citizen of the Year Awards are given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model.

Advertisement

“These outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live.

“Awards are given based on local area nominations.

“The 2023 Marietta Citizen of the Year award was presented at the Marietta Area Council luncheon at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.”

Reavis is the owner of The Brickyard, a special event venue on Marietta Square. She is also the “founder of the marketing and advertising firm Zenith Design Group, named one of Atlanta’s Top Ten Fastest Growing Woman-Owned Firms, a Top 25 Small Business of the Year by the Cobb Chamber and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and a two-time recipient of the Business Community Service Award by Georgia Trend.”

In 2018, Reavis opened The Loft, an art gallery and event space on Marietta Square.

To download a PDF of the entire announcement, that includes a biography of Reavis, follow this link.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

