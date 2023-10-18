Cobb Young Professionals to hold networking/social tomorrow evening

The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its fall social tomorrow, Thursday, October 19 at Ironmonger Brewing & Distilling in Marietta, located at 2129 Northwest Parkway

Suite 105 Marietta, Ga 30067

The event will feature networking, craft beers and cocktails, and a trivia competition with prizes. All interested young professionals in Cobb County are invited to attend.

According to the press release for the event:

The social begins at 5:30 p.m. Registration is open at https://tinyurl.com/4y5d7hmr. Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and YP Champion Sponsors, Croy Engineering and Smith + Howard.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

