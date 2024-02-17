Cobb Chamber to host “AI for Business: Navigating Digital Transformation”

It can’t be much of a surprise to anyone who regularly follows the news that artificial intelligence, or AI, has become a major factor in the business world.

But how does it fit into the strategy for local Cobb County businesses on a practical level?

On Wednesday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Cobb Chamber will host the 2024 Economic Development Summit “AI for Business: Navigating Digital Transformation.”

The summit will be presented by the Frenik Marketing Group at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Speakers at the summit will include:

Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, Executive Vice President for Research, Georgia Institute of Technology

Registration is now open at http://tinyurl.com/ywcp6jtp. Tickets are $75 for Cobb Chamber members and $100 for non-members.

The press release for the event states:

The Economic Development Summit is presented by Presenting Sponsor, Frenik Marketing Group; AV Sponsor, Creative Element Productions; Parking Sponsor, LAZ Parking; Gold Sponsors, Bank of America, Brasfield & Gorrie, Atlanta Braves, Cumberland CID, Cushman & Wakefield, Georgia Power, Kennesaw State University, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Town Center CID. For more information about the Economic Development Summit, contact Stephanie Cox at scox@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2337. For sponsorship information, contact Mary Karras at mkarras@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2341.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

