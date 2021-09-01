Nominations open for Cobb Chamber Citizen of the Year

The Cobb Chamber announced that nominations are open for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Awards. The nomination process is not limited to Cobb Chamber members, and anyone in the community can make a nomination or be nominated.

For information on the awards, and how to make a nomination, please read the press release from the Cobb Chamber reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Sept. 1, 2021) — The Cobb Chamber is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year Awards. The Citizen of the Year Awards, created by Cobb County civic clubs and cosponsored by the Cobb Chamber Area Councils and Cobb County business associations, have been presented annually to extraordinary individuals for the work they have done in Cobb County.

Awards are given to deserving individuals based on nine local area nominations: Acworth, Austell, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Mableton, Marietta, Powder Springs, Smyrna and West Cobb. Given to honor an individual whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model, these outstanding citizens are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she has made their community a better place to live.

Nominations are now open through Friday, September 24 at www.cobbchamber.org. For more information on the Citizen of the Year Awards, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.