Mike Plant chosen as Cobb Chamber’s board chairman for 2024

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that Mike Plant, president and CEO of the Braves Development Company has been chosen as the Chamber’s 2024 Chairman of the Board.

Plant will succeed Gregory D. Teague, PE, President of Croy Engineering, who will begin his term in January of 2023.

According to the press release:

Plant has been a member of the Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb Board of Directors since 2015. He has also served on the Chamber’s Executive Committee, the Transportation and Mobility Committee, and as a SelectCobb investor for many years. In addition, Plant has served on the Cumberland Community Improvement District’s Board of Directors for several years. During the pandemic, Plant played a key role in the Cobb Chamber’s economic recovery efforts, utilizing Truist Park as a logistical hub for the Cobb Community Foundation’s Cobb Community Food Fleet, serving nearly 3.7 million meals to people in need.

“I am so honored to serve as the Chamber’s 2024 Chairman and have the opportunity to work with the Chamber’s leadership team, in partnership with the Board of Directors to continue advancing the organization’s mission and strategic focus to create healthy conditions for Cobb’s businesses,” said Mike Plant. “The Cobb Chamber and business community have been incredibly supportive from the beginning of our vision to create a new destination in the county that is now globally recognized.”

>> To read the complete press release follow this link.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





