Author and leadership consultant Kevin Paul Scott to speak at the Chamber’s August Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber announced that the featured speaker for its August Marquee Monday series on August 14 will be business motivational speaker and author Kevin Paul Scott. The doors open at 11:15 a.m. at the Coca Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Scott is a native of Cobb County, and has been featured on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and in publications including The New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times. He currently lives in Marietta with his wife and three children.

He is the co-founder of the leadership consultancy ADDO.

Scott will speak about his recent book, “ROI: Return on Inspiration: A culture playbook to make your organization more productive and profitable“

According to the press release for the event, “Scott will unpack the three indispensable ingredients for an inspired life: a purpose to live for, a problem to tackle, and a partnership with like-minded people.”

To read more detail about Scott and the event, follow this link to the Cobb Chamber’s complete press release announcing the event.

In addition to Scott’s presentation, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present the 2023 Next Generation Award.

Registration is now open through August 14 at https://tinyurl.com/4sj4cc7y.

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins promptly at noon and concluding by 1 p.m.

Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours.

For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

According to the press release:

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The August Marquee Monday is sponsored by Wellstar Health System, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents and Events.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

