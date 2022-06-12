BOC Chairwoman Cupid to deliver a State of the County address at Chamber event tomorrow

The Cobb Chamber announced that Lisa Cupid, the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, will deliver a State of the County address tomorrow, June 13, at the Chamber’s Marquee Monday event.

The State of the County tailored for a more general countywide audience was held on March 31 at Jim Miller Park. This presentation will be focused on things of interest to the business community in Cobb County.

According to the press release for the event:

Chairwoman Cupid will discuss how Cobb continues to provide outstanding customer service despite the challenges of a global pandemic; address community concerns; support the business community; and maintain fiscal stability. Chairwoman Cupid will discuss the county’s biggest successes and milestones from 2021, as well as her goals for 2022 to continue moving our county forward. Advertisement

Also during the event, the Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women will present the 2022 Woman of Distinction Award.

The press release gives the following details about cost of admission and registration for the event:

Registration is now open through June 8 for the June Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at https://bit.ly/3lid3Nv. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





