Katie Hearn and Ken Johnson to speak to Cumberland Area Council about inclusion of people with disabilities

The Cobb Chamber’s Cumberland Area Council will host a luncheon featuring two speakers who have turned significant disabilities into triumphs. The speakers will speak to the council about creating inclusive workplace environments.

The event is Thursday, July 18, and the speakers are Katie Hearn and Ken Johnson.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, 1800 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Tickets are $30 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for general admission with no walk-up admissions.

Registration is open until tomorrow, July 16 at https://tinyurl.com/5adsrs96 so if you’d like to attend register quickly.

According to the press release for the luncheon, “This networking luncheon will cover how you can make your own workplace environment and culture more inclusive of people with all abilities.”

The press release gives the following biographies of the speakers and further info about the event:

Katie Hearn currently serves as Manager of Gameday Staffing and Administration and is the certified Club ADA Coordinator for the Atlanta Braves. After suffering sudden vision loss in April 2017, Katie quickly established to those around her that her lack of vision would not define her. The 2018 recipient of the organization’s Walter Banks Hospitality Award, she continues to assist in making personalized gameday experiences for guests of Truist Park. Katie is an executive committee member of the Governor Brian Kemp’s State Rehabilitation Council and is on the Board of Directors for the Bobby Dodd Institute. She is passionate about empowering those around her to reach their highest potential. Ken Johnson is a Licensed Professional Counselor with over 25 years of private practice experience. His expertise lies in counseling individuals, couples, children, adolescents, and families with a variety of issues including anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges. He was a well-established counselor when he experienced a sudden medical emergency that left him paralyzed and close to death. He has learned how to navigate life from a wheelchair and is passionate about helping others cope with tragedy and loss. This event is a must-attend for anyone seeking inspiration, motivation, and a deeper understanding of the potential within us all to triumph over adversity. Whether you’re an employer, colleague, or someone facing your own challenges, you will leave with a renewed sense of hope and actionable takeaways to apply in your own life or workplace. This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC. For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​