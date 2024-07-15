Woman killed in three-vehicle pileup on Dallas Highway

By Larry Felton Johnson

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a three-vehicle pile-up that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Columbus woman.



The collision occurred on State Route 120 (Dallas Highway) at Friendship Church Road on Friday July 12, 2024, at 5:33 PM.

That intersection is in West Cobb, a bit east of Lost Mountain Park.

Investigators report that the Columbus woman was driving a silver 2020 Honda Accord eastward on State Route 120.

A 48-year-old Douglasville man was driving a black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado westbound in the left turn lane for Friendship Church Road.

At the same time, a 61-year-old Powder Springs woman with a juvenile passenger was driving a 2023 red Lexus ES in the same turn lane.

For reasons unknown by investigators, the driver of the Honda lost control of her vehicle and wound up in the path of the Silverado. The ensuing collision spun the Honda into the Lexus.

The Columbus woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado was treated for superficial injuries on the scene.

The occupants of the Lexus were uninjured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.