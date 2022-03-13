Cobb County State of the County address March 31 at Jim Miller Park

Cobb County announced on its website that this year’s State of the County address by Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will be at Jim Miller Park on Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

The announcement on the county website, reprinted below, has further information:

Save the date for the 2022 Cobb County State of the County, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31 at the Jim R. Miller Park. If you would like to attend, please RSVP here. Advertisement

At the address, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will recognize those who are “All-in” for Cobb, demonstrating integrity, inclusiveness, investment in others, innovation, and intelligent Decision-Making for the County. If you would like to submit a person, business, or organization for the award, please submit nominations and RSVP by March 20 on this site: https://form.jotform.com/220622332704141

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, after Fulton and Gwinnett counties, although Cobb is now in a near-tie with Dekalb County, which now has 764,382 residents.

Its county seat is Marietta, and it was one of nine counties created in 1832 when a large portion of north Georgia was stolen from the Cherokee in violation of treaties and of a decision by the Supreme Court against removal.

This resulted in the infamous Trail of Tears, where 4,000 Cherokee died on a forced walk of more than 1,000 miles.

The county, which stayed rural for much of its existence, began growing rapidly in the post-war period after the wartime construction of the Bell Bomber plant, the move of Lockheed Martin onto the Bell Bomber grounds after the war, and the growth of Cobb as a bedroom community to the adjacent City of Atlanta.

Below are the demographics in Cobb, based on the 2020 decennial census.

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766,149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688,078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent  6.1% Persons under 18 years, percent  23.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent  12.7% Female persons, percent  51.5% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent  62.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a)  28.8% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)  0.5% Asian alone, percent(a)  5.6% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)  0.1% Two or More Races, percent  2.6% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)  13.3% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent  51.1% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2015-2019 41,345 Foreign born persons, percent, 2015-2019 15.7% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019) 304,819 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2015-2019 64.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2015-2019 $253,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2015-2019 $1,633 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2015-2019 $471 Median gross rent, 2015-2019 $1,202 Building permits, 2020 2,494 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2015-2019 280,374 Persons per household, 2015-2019 2.64 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2015-2019 83.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2015-2019 20.9% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2015-2019 96.5% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2015-2019 91.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2015-2019 92.1% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2015-2019 47.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2015-2019 5.9% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent  14.4% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2015-2019 70.1% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2015-2019 64.5% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1,516,090 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 3,519,689 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 8,587,163 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 10,368,694 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $14,657 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2015-2019 31.9 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2019 dollars), 2015-2019 $77,932 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2019 dollars), 2015-2019 $40,031 Persons in poverty, percent  9.2%

BUSINESSES

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2019 20,869 Total employment, 2019 360,023 Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000) 21,888,536 Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019 1.5% Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 83,097 All firms, 2012 80,947 Men-owned firms, 2012 41,717 Women-owned firms, 2012 31,390 Minority-owned firms, 2012 31,280 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 46,785 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 7,431 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 69,782

GEOGRAPHY

Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2,026.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55 FIPS Code 13067