Hot Topics

Cobb County State of the County address March 31 at Jim Miller Park

TOPICS:
the sign in front of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners buildingPhoto: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 13, 2022

Cobb County announced on its website that this year’s State of the County address by Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will be at Jim Miller Park on Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

The announcement on the county website, reprinted below, has further information:

Save the date for the 2022 Cobb County State of the County, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31 at the Jim R. Miller Park.

If you would like to attend, please RSVP here.

Advertisement


At the address, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will recognize those who are “All-in” for Cobb, demonstrating integrity, inclusiveness, investment in others, innovation, and intelligent Decision-Making for the County.

If you would like to submit a person, business, or organization for the award, please submit nominations and RSVP by March 20 on this site: https://form.jotform.com/220622332704141

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, after Fulton and Gwinnett counties, although Cobb is now in a near-tie with Dekalb County, which now has 764,382 residents.

Its county seat is Marietta, and it was one of nine counties created in 1832 when a large portion of north Georgia was stolen from the Cherokee in violation of treaties and of a decision by the Supreme Court against removal.

This resulted in the infamous Trail of Tears, where 4,000 Cherokee died on a forced walk of more than 1,000 miles.

The county, which stayed rural for much of its existence, began growing rapidly in the post-war period after the wartime construction of the Bell Bomber plant, the move of Lockheed Martin onto the Bell Bomber grounds after the war, and the growth of Cobb as a bedroom community to the adjacent City of Atlanta.

Below are the demographics in Cobb, based on the 2020 decennial census.

Population, Census, April 1, 2020766,149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688,078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent 6.1%
Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent 12.7%
Female persons, percent 51.5%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent 62.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a) 28.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a) 5.6%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1%
Two or More Races, percent 2.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.3%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 51.1%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2015-201941,345
Foreign born persons, percent, 2015-201915.7%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019)304,819
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2015-201964.5%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2015-2019$253,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2015-2019$1,633
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2015-2019$471
Median gross rent, 2015-2019$1,202
Building permits, 20202,494
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2015-2019280,374
Persons per household, 2015-20192.64
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2015-201983.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2015-201920.9%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2015-201996.5%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2015-201991.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2015-201992.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2015-201947.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2015-20195.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2015-201970.1%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2015-201964.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1,516,090
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)3,519,689
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)8,587,163
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)10,368,694
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$14,657
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2015-201931.9
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2019 dollars), 2015-2019$77,932
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2019 dollars), 2015-2019$40,031
Persons in poverty, percent 9.2%

BUSINESSES

Businesses
Total employer establishments, 201920,869
Total employment, 2019360,023
Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000)21,888,536
Total employment, percent change, 2018-20191.5%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201883,097
All firms, 201280,947
Men-owned firms, 201241,717
Women-owned firms, 201231,390
Minority-owned firms, 201231,280
Nonminority-owned firms, 201246,785
Veteran-owned firms, 20127,431
Nonveteran-owned firms, 201269,782

GEOGRAPHY

Geography
Population per square mile, 20102,026.4
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
FIPS Code13067
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County State of the County address March 31 at Jim Miller Park"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.