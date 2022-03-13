Kennesaw State highlights its researchers at the John C. Salerno Memorial Research Symposium

Kennesaw State University held its John C. Salerno Memorial Research Symposium on February 25 to highlight the research of members of its faculty.

According to the university’s news release about the symposium, two faculty researchers received special recognition for their contributions in the fields of engineering and biology.

The news release also states:

The symposium was launched in 2018 to honor the academic legacy of Salerno, the Neel Distinguished Chair in Biotechnology prior to his death in 2015. Salerno was eminent in the field focusing on fundamental discoveries in free radical biology, spectroscopy and enzymology. Advertisement

According to the news release:

Philippe Sucosky, associate professor of mechanical engineering, earned the John C. Salerno Prize for Research Achievement, and Ramya Rajagopalan, assistant professor of cellular biology, received the People’s Choice Award for Best Presentation at the Feb. 25 event.

Sucosky’s research explored the complex relationships between heart valve biology and mechanics.

“It is a real honor to receive the Research Achievement Award for my first presentation at the Salerno Memorial Research Symposium,” Sucosky said in the news release. “Being part of this university-wide event that showcases the most innovative, cutting edge and impactful research across disciplines and colleges was a great privilege and opportunity to interact with KSU researchers and the community at large.”

Rajagopalan’s work was on myxobacteria, a bacteria with a unique social organization.

She explained that they serve as an excellent model system to study cell-to-cell communication.

“I was not fortunate to meet Dr. Salerno when I joined KSU, but I am glad I got the chance to present my work at a symposium in his honor,” Rajagopalan said. “The diversity and depth of the scholarly work done on campus is remarkable.”

Other researchers who shared their work included:

Anton Bryantsev, associate professor of developmental biology

B-body and Organization of the Cell Nucleus Graham Collier, assistant professor of chemistry

Simple Synthesis of Solution-Processable Conjugated Polymers for Energy Capture, Storage, and Modulation Anne DeMartini, assistant professor of sport management

A Comparison of U.S. and Scotland Youth Soccer Coaches’ Legal Consciousness Regarding Concussion Safety Regulations Amy Dunagin, assistant professor of history

North and South: Climate Theory, Italian Passion, and English Unmusicality Ji Hye Shin, part-time instructor of ESOL

U.S. Preservice Teachers’ Digital Story Practices with Multilingual Learners in South Korea: Pedagogical Implications from the International Partnership Amaal Al Shenawa, assistant professor of construction management

Environmentally Friendly Concrete Sarah L. Young, associate professor of public administration

