Canton man killed in fatal crash on I-75

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a single-vehicle traffic fatality crash that occurred on I-75 northbound at South Marietta Parkway on Saturday, March 12 around 6:00 AM.

Investigators report that a 25-year-old Canton man was traveling northbound approaching South Marietta Parkway in a 2012 Nissan Altima.

The driver failed to stay in his lane and left the roadway striking a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer B. Gunkle at 770-794-5357.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates