Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council meeting features economist Dr. Roger Tutterow

The Cobb Chamber‘s East Cobb Area Council will hear KSU economics professor Dr. Roger Tutterow at its first meeting of the year.

Details are in the press release for the event, reprinted below:

ATLANTA (March 11, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber for the first East Cobb Area Council of the year on March 29 where we sit down with financial and economic analyist Dr. Roger Tutterow as he discusses the economic forecast for East Cobb. Dr. Roger Tutterow serves as Chief Economic Advisor for Henssler Financial. He also is a Professor of Economics at Kennesaw State University and serves as the Director of the Econometric Center in the Coles College of Business. Dr. Tutterow’s analysis of the economic, business, and political environments have been featured in a variety of media including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, CNN, CNBC, NBC and many more. He was also selected as one of “Georgia’s Most Influential” by James magazine. Advertisement In addition to his work in academia, Dr. Tutterow has served as a consultant on financial economics and statistical modeling for corporate clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family businesses. He has provided expert testimony on economic, financial, and statistical matters in state and federal court, before the Georgia General Assembly, and before the Georgia Public Service Commission. He has also served on the Council of Economic Advisors under Georgia Governors Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal, and Brian Kemp. Registration is open until March 24 at https://bit.ly/3CCQxH2. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m. at the Indian Hills Country Club. Tickets are $30 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for general admission. Walk-up admissions and payment cannot be granted. This event is sponsored by Series Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Program Sponsor, Georgia Primary Bank. For more information on Area Councils, contact Katie Guice at 770-859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

