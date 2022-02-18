Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Lower Roswell Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened on Lower Roswell Road at Sunset Trail on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:52 p.m.

According to the public information release, the 55-year-old victim was walking in the westbound lane of Lower Roswell Road and was not in a crosswalk.

A 22-year-old Marietta woman was driving a blue 2017 Nissan Altima in the westbound lane of Lower Roswell Road when the left side of her car struck the pedestrian.

The impact knocked the pedestrian into Lower Roswell Road’s eastbound lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin was notified.

The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The Courier’s naming policy, reprinted below, also applies to fatalities under investigation:

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.