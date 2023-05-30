Driver killed, passengers seriously injured when Maserati hits embankment on John Ward Road, bursts into flames

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash at the intersection of John Ward Road and Old John Road Ward.

Investigators report that on May 28, 2023, at 06:15 a.m, a Maserati Levante, driven by a 32-year-old Marietta man, veered off the road when the driver unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a left curve. The car hit an embankment and burst into flames.

Bystanders were able to pull the occupants from the vehicle before it became engulfed in fire, and the driver died of his injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The two remaining passengers, both from South Carolina, were also taken to the same hospital on with serious, the other with life-threatening injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department is currently investigating the crash and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”