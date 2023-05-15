15-year-old homicide victim found off Quiet Creek Court Sunday morning

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department issued the following public information release:

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, around 11:35 am, Cobb County Police responded to an address off of Quiet Creek Court for a trouble unknown call.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 15-year-old juvenile male had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.

This incident is under further investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes at 770-499-4111.

Advertisement

The victim’s next of kin has been notified.

Quiet Creek Court is near Hurt Road and Austell Road north of the East-West Connector.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (aka Major Crimes Unit)

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”