Two Cobb shooting victims die, suspected shooter in critical condition

Two victims of a shooting on Peel Castle Lane, near the East West Connector in Cobb County, died of their wounds.

The incident took place Sunday evening, and police arrived on the scene at about 8:29 p.m.

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the suspected shooter remains hospitalized in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The deceased victims are 31-year-old Dreyon Mathis and an eight-year-old juvenile. Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene, and the juvenile died in the hospital.

According to the public information release:

This investigation remains active and anyone with information should contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

Cobb County Courier’s policy on naming suspects and defendants

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”