Cobb to delay opening county offices Tuesday

The Board of Commissioners Zoning Meeting will be delayed until 10:30 a.m.

Marietta, GA – February 15, 2021 | With heavy rain moving in followed by sub-freezing overnight temperatures, the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of black ice forming on roads. Due to the possibility of hazardous driving conditions in the pre-dawn hours, Cobb County will delay opening government offices until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners Zoning Meeting will be delayed until 10:30 a.m. Cobb DOT road crews will be in early to monitor the situation on the roads and send out personnel to inspect the roads. They will treat any icy areas that develop and could pre-treat bridges and other traditional trouble spots. MUST Ministries will open their shelter at 55 Elizabeth Church Road, Marietta at 8 p.m. to provide services for men, women, and children. Please call 678-384-5727 for more information. Cobb and Douglas Public Health will close their vaccination site at the Jim R. Miller Park on Tuesday due to the anticipated cold temperatures. Those who had appointments will be contacted by the department to reschedule. You will receive a text, voice call, and/or email with your new appointment date and time.