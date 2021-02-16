Crash with life-threatening injuries on Whitlock Ave

According to a public information release from Officer Joshua Madison of the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, the STEP Unit is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Whitlock Avenue, east of Dallas Circle, at around 08:20 a.m. yesterday, February 15, 2021.

According to the public information release issued by Officer Madison:

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2010 Nissan Murano driven by 54-year-old Karen Hill of Dallas was traveling east on Whitlock Avenue. For reasons unknown, Hill’s vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Hill was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the crash. The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator N. St.Onge at 770-794-5352.