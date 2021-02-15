Kennesaw, Smyrna, Powder Springs council meetings today

The city councils of Kennesaw, Smyrna and Powder Springs will take place this evening.

Kennesaw

The Kennesaw City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Kennesaw GA 30144.

Seating for the public will be limited due to concerns over COVID-19, but the meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Even if you do not attend in person it is possible to leave comments and questions. The announcement on the city’s website stated:

If you are not able to attend a meeting in-person and would like to provide public comment on a specific agenda item, you can email kennesawcouncil@kennesaw-ga.gov no later than 6:00 PM the night of the regular meeting. Your comments on a specific agenda item will be read aloud or grouped into categories for the record.

A prominent item on the agenda is the attempt to de-annex portions of the city at the request of property owners.

You can read the complete agenda by following this link and selecting the agenda for today’s date.

Powder Springs

The Powder Springs City Council will meet at 7 p.m., with a pre-meeting at 6:30 p.m.

There is no in-person meeting, and the entire meeting will be conducted via Zoom.

Here are the details from the city’s web site on how to access the meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting

VIDEO https://zoom.us/j/95837775265 Meeting ID: 958 3777 5265 AUDIO 1-929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 958 3777 5265

To view the agenda for the meeting visit this link.

Smyrna

There are a couple on notable things on the agenda for the Smyrna City Council, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna.

Joe Bennett is expected to be sworn in as City Administrator, a role he’s filled on an interim basis since last fall.

Ward 1 resident Charles Phillips is expected to be approved to fill an open Planning and Zoning Board that expires December 31.

Also there are a number of annexations, in Wards 1 and 7.

You can read the complete agenda by following this link.

There is a link for watching the livestream of the meeting in the upper left-hand corner of the online agenda.