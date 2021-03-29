Man fatally shot on Austell Road while child was in back seat of car

According to a publc information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department a man was fatally shot in a vehicle and a child in the back seat was injured on Austell Road near Elmwood Drive Saturday.

The public information release described the

Cobb County Police responded to a person shot in a car on Austell Road at Elmwood Drive at approximately 2:42 pm on Saturday, March 27, 2021. When officers arrived they found a vehicle that had been shot numerous times and a driver, 37-year-old Brian Lamar Sclafford-Clemons, who had been shot and was in critical condition. Sclafford-Clemons was transported to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries. An 8-year-old child, who had been traveling in the back seat, was not shot and received minor injuries from debris in this incident. Investigators continue to work this case and ask anyone with information to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.