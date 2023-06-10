Chairwoman Cupid to deliver State of the County to Cobb’s business community this Monday, June 12

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will deliver her State of the County Address this Monday, June 12 Marquee Monday event series, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Cobb Chamber news release, “Chairwoman Cupid will discuss the county’s biggest successes and milestones from 2022, as well as her goals for 2023 to continue moving our county forward.”

Cupid delivered her State of the County Address to the general public on May 4 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. The upcoming Marquee Monday State of the County is directed toward Cobb’s business community.

In addition to Cupid’s State of the County, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women program will present the 2023 Woman of Distinction award.

The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339

[Editor’s note: an earlier press release stated registration ended June 7, but this release was sent on June 9 with no deadline date]

Tickets are $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

The registration event link is at https://bit.ly/3McguU6. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The June Marquee Monday is sponsored by Georgia Power, Wellstar Health System, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

To attend the event or for more information, contact Amy Selby, Exec. Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at (404) 457-1498 or aselby@cobbchamber.org.

