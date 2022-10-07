Commissioner Monique Sheffield to speak at Cobb Executive Women October luncheon

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Executive Women will feature BOC District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield at its luncheon on October 14, 2022.

For complete information see the Chamber’s press release, reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Oct. 6, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, October 14 for CEW’s October Luncheon as District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield shares her personal leadership journey.

Commissioner Sheffield has been a District 4 resident for over 22 years and represents south and southwest Cobb. Her vision for the nearly 200,000 residents in District 4 is to improve their quality of life by providing a strong and solid foundation to help build families and communities, and by increasing green space, parks, and trails in the district, including the Chattahoochee Riverland Trail. At the luncheon, Commissioner Sheffield will discuss why she wanted to become a Commissioner, what she wished she knew before she started, and provide tips for those interested in getting involved in politics.

Registration is open until October 12 at https://bit.ly/3UN4UBe . The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital, and Program Sponsor, Renasant Bank.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





