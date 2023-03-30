Gov. Brian Kemp to speak at Cobb Chamber on April 11

The Cobb Chamber will host an event on Tuesday, April 11, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., featuring Governor Brian P. Kemp.

Kemp will discuss the 2023 Legislative Session and how the state is working to bring new jobs and investments to Georgia.

The event is part of the Marquis Monday series (on a Tuesday for the April event), held at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, Truist Park Battery, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Tickets for the event are available for $45 for Cobb Chamber members and $60 for non-members, and registration, at https://bit.ly/3mY4awr, closes on April 5.

Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours, and a security screening will be required at check-in.

The event is presented by Superior Plumbing, and sponsored by Freeman Mathis & Gary, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Kennesaw State University, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Classic Tents & Events.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

