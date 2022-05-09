Cobb Chamber to host HR Roundtable Lunch and Learn

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about this quarter’s HR Roundtable Lunch:

ATLANTA (May 9, 2022) —The Cobb Chamber invites you to attend this quarter’s HR Roundtable Lunch and Learn on June 16 where presenters from KSU and Dale Carnegie Institute will discuss Hot Employment Trends: Beating Employee Burn Out and Internal Mobility. The HR Roundtable is a new event series designed for HR professionals from various industries across Cobb County. Participants are encouraged to share their own experiences while learning from subject matter experts. Upcoming dates and topics include: Advertisement

September 1 – Employee Handbooks: Are they Helping or Hurting?

November 29 – What does a CEO need from their HR Team?

Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/3MScfdK. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cobb Chamber. Registration is $25 for in-person attendance and $15 for virtual attendance. This event series is open to both Cobb Chamber members and non-members. For more information on HR Roundtable, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.

Help companies start, grow and prosper.

Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.

Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.

Develop workforce and support education.

Cultivate current and future leaders.