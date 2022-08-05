Atlanta Mayor Dickens to speak to Cobb Chamber this Monday, August 8, at Marquee Monday event

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be the keynote speaker at the the Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee Monday event next Monday, August 8.

The Chamber’s news release describing the theme of the mayor’s speech and how to reserve tickets is reprinted below:

The Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event series continues on August 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre with the 61st Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens. Mayor Dickens will share his priorities as a new mayor, including how the City of Atlanta is a partner with Cobb County and the metro region.

Mayor Dickens’ agenda is rooted in “Moving Atlanta Forward,” through improving public safety, increasing opportunities for the city’s young people, empowering neighborhoods, and investing in housing and combatting homelessness, all while fostering a culture of integrity in the City.

Mayor Dickens was sworn in as Mayor in January 2022. Early accomplishments include making the City’s first-ever investment in early childhood education; the establishment of the Nightlife Division to address establishments with a history of high crime; the reestablishment of the Pothole Posse to rapidly respond to residents’ reports; and leading the successful coalition to keep Atlanta whole in opposition to a de-annexation effort.

Prior to his election as Mayor, Dickens served eight years as an at-large City Council member. He has been an entrepreneur for over a decade in both the private and nonprofit sectors and a leader in Atlanta’s tech sector.

In addition to the keynote presentation, the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals will present the 2022 Next Generation Award.

Registration is now open through August 3 for the August Marquee Monday. Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members. Attendees may register for the event at https://bit.ly/3yzByvL .

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.

The Marquee Monday Series is presented by Superior Plumbing. The August Marquee Monday is sponsored by Wellstar Health System, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events, Delaware North, Next Page Event Services, and Amerevent.

For more information about the Marquee Monday event series, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

