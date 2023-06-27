Cobb Chamber announces its 2023-2024 class for Leadership Cobb

Leadership Cobb, a leadership development project of the Cobb Chamber announced 54 new participants for the 2023-2024 class.

According to the announcement, “Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.”

The upcoming class members are:

Roy Acree

Croy Engineering

Anna Adams

CROFT & Associates

Corbin Adams

Walton Communities

John Alday

Johnson & Alday, LLC

Rachael Barron

Effective Students

Irene Barton

Cobb Collaborative

William Birmingham

Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC

Brett Brubaker

Genuine Parts Company

Lindsey Burruss

Cobb Travel & Tourism

Daniel Crumby

Law Office Of Daniel Crumby

Matt Dale

Impact Development Management

Shannon Drake

Aveanna Healthcare

LaTrese Ferguson

Georgia Institute of Technology

Chris Fiore

Marietta City Schools

Keli Gambrill

Cobb County Board of Commissioners

Richard Garland

Smyrna Parks and Recreation

Zach Gordon

Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC.

Becca Graham

City of Kennesaw

Katie Guice

Cobb Chamber of Commerce

Alisha Hargett

SCANA Energy/IGS Energy

Lisa Hendley

SouthState Bank

Brian Ingram

GeoHydro Engineers, Inc

Jenny Jang

TK Elevator Corporation

Heather Johnson

ADDO

Kara Johnson

Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel, The Venue Marietta, Mega Prints and Props

Jeff Kelley

Colliers International

Murali Krishnan

LGE Community Credit Union

Lamar Lewis

Atlanta Braves

Keith Mack

CIM Group

Brittany Malone

Lockheed Martin

Jazmyn McCloud

Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Michael McNeely

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

David Nelson

Pine Mountain Middle School

Tori O’Bryant

Northside Hospital

Craig Owens

Cobb County Sheriff Office

Shelly Owens

Cobb Community Foundation

Smith Peck

HUB International

Jennifer Peinado

Cobb EMC

Brett Player

Play, LLC

Condace Pressley

Cox Media Group Atlanta (WSBTV)

Tyler Reinagel

Kennesaw State University

Cheryl Richardson

City of Marietta

Jesslyn Rollins

BIOLYTE

Chase Sanger

Congressman Loudermilk’s Office

Kanika Sloan

NCR Corporation

Kathryn Smith

Walton Birch

Jared Speaks

Tyler Perry Studios

Gray Stoner

Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre

Kim Taaca

Wellstar Health System

Sam Teasley

Atlanta Communities, Teasley Homes Real Estate

Jenna Watson

Emory University

Kevin Wildes

Accenture LLP

Courtnee Williams

Georgia Power

Paige Zuchegno

Comcast

According to the press release:

“Betsy Madrerohon, Capital City Bank, and Brain Marcos, City of Smyrna Fire Department, will be Co-Chairs for the 2023-2024 program year. Jennifer New, Mount Paran Christian School, and Greg Mize, Atlanta Braves, will be the Vice Co-Chairs for the 2023-2024 program year. The 2023-2024 class theme is “Ignite Your Passion.”

“The Leadership Cobb class of 2024’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA Program; and Legacy Sponsors, Walton Communities, Genuine Parts Company, Croy Engineering. For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

