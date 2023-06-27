Cobb Chamber announces its 2023-2024 class for Leadership Cobb

Leadership Cobb, a leadership development project of the Cobb Chamber announced 54 new participants for the 2023-2024 class.
According to the announcement, “Founded in 1983, Leadership Cobb brings together diverse business and community leaders for a 10-month journey focused on personal and professional growth. The program accomplishes this through leadership training, teambuilding, and educational experiences highlighting our community’s greatest success stories and most significant ongoing challenges.”
The upcoming class members are:
Roy Acree
Croy Engineering
Anna Adams
CROFT & Associates
Corbin Adams
Walton Communities
John Alday
Johnson & Alday, LLC
Rachael Barron
Effective Students
Irene Barton
Cobb Collaborative
William Birmingham
Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC
Brett Brubaker
Genuine Parts Company
Lindsey Burruss
Cobb Travel & Tourism
Daniel Crumby
Law Office Of Daniel Crumby
Matt Dale
Impact Development Management
Shannon Drake
Aveanna Healthcare
LaTrese Ferguson
Georgia Institute of Technology
Chris Fiore
Marietta City Schools
Keli Gambrill
Cobb County Board of Commissioners
Richard Garland
Smyrna Parks and Recreation
Zach Gordon
Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC.
Becca Graham
City of Kennesaw
Katie Guice
Cobb Chamber of Commerce
Alisha Hargett
SCANA Energy/IGS Energy
Lisa Hendley
SouthState Bank
Brian Ingram
GeoHydro Engineers, Inc
Jenny Jang
TK Elevator Corporation
Heather Johnson
ADDO
Kara Johnson
Heritage Funeral Home and Chapel, The Venue Marietta, Mega Prints and Props
Jeff Kelley
Colliers International
Murali Krishnan
LGE Community Credit Union
Lamar Lewis
Atlanta Braves
Keith Mack
CIM Group
Brittany Malone
Lockheed Martin
Jazmyn McCloud
Cobb & Douglas Public Health
Michael McNeely
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
David Nelson
Pine Mountain Middle School
Tori O’Bryant
Northside Hospital
Craig Owens
Cobb County Sheriff Office
Shelly Owens
Cobb Community Foundation
Smith Peck
HUB International
Jennifer Peinado
Cobb EMC
Brett Player
Play, LLC
Condace Pressley
Cox Media Group Atlanta (WSBTV)
Tyler Reinagel
Kennesaw State University
Cheryl Richardson
City of Marietta
Jesslyn Rollins
BIOLYTE
Chase Sanger
Congressman Loudermilk’s Office
Kanika Sloan
NCR Corporation
Kathryn Smith
Walton Birch
Jared Speaks
Tyler Perry Studios
Gray Stoner
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre
Kim Taaca
Wellstar Health System
Sam Teasley
Atlanta Communities, Teasley Homes Real Estate
Jenna Watson
Emory University
Kevin Wildes
Accenture LLP
Courtnee Williams
Georgia Power
Paige Zuchegno
Comcast
According to the press release:
“Betsy Madrerohon, Capital City Bank, and Brain Marcos, City of Smyrna Fire Department, will be Co-Chairs for the 2023-2024 program year. Jennifer New, Mount Paran Christian School, and Greg Mize, Atlanta Braves, will be the Vice Co-Chairs for the 2023-2024 program year. The 2023-2024 class theme is “Ignite Your Passion.”
“The Leadership Cobb class of 2024’s Yearlong Presenting Sponsor is Kennesaw State University Executive MBA Program; and Legacy Sponsors, Walton Communities, Genuine Parts Company, Croy Engineering. For more information about Leadership Cobb, contact Kai Lawrence at 770-859-2346 or klawrence@cobbchamber.org.”
About the Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.
The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.
Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.
On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:
As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.
Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.
Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.
What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:
- Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
- Help companies start, grow and prosper.
- Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
- Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
- Develop workforce and support education.
- Cultivate current and future leaders.