The Battery Atlanta releases its schedule of events for July, 2023

The Battery Atlanta released the following schedule of activities for July, 2023:

Outdoor Activities: Farmers Markets Sunday July 23, 1-4 p.m. Farmers Markets are back at The Battery Atlanta. Guests can shop from a wide variety of local vendors selling prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Attendees can hang out with friends, catch the away game on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen and check out the fan-favorite petting zoo at every market. Check out the Bark Market, a fun section of the Farmers Market focused solely on your furry friends. Shop treats, accessories and more! The Wellstar Family Series The Battery Atlanta is pleased to announce the return of the Wellstar Family Series featuring free programming on the Plaza green for families with children of all ages to enjoy. From Kidokinetics to Coloring with Blooper, this summer’s fun runs through July 27. Kidokinetics Tuesday, July 18 and 27, 10 a.m.-noon Kids of all ages are invited to an engaging sports fitness program with Kidokinetics! Following a group warmup, kiddos are split by age groups for (3) 15-minute sessions learning unique sports like pickleball, scoops and many more. The basic concepts of a variety of sports will be introduced in a safe, non-competitive environment ensuring children of every level or ability are learning values such as teamwork, sportsmanship and self-confidence. Walkups are welcome, but families can guarantee equipment by pre-registering through Kidokinetics. Small Bites Adventure Club Wednesday, July 19, 10-11 a.m. Small Bites Adventure Club, in partnership with Wellstar Pediatrics, leads children and their favorite grown-ups with a hands-on class to explore fruits and veggies and create their own made-from-scratch Summer Salsa Fresca! Kids will leave with a sticker and recipe card so they can recreate it at home. Appropriate for ages 4-12. To sign up for click here! Coloring With Blooper Tuesday, July 25, 10-11 a.m. Join the Atlanta Braves mascot on the Plaza Green for Blooper’s Coloring Hour! As the official mascot for the Atlanta Braves, Blooper is excited to share his coloring book with the littlest Atlanta Braves fans. Registration details can be found here. Wellness Series: Yoga by Kaiser Permanente Monday July 10, 17 and 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Yoga Series is in session! Start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free event is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring water. Visitors can register here! TWICE at Truist Park Sunday, July 9, 4-10 p.m. TWICE is coming to Truist Park July 9 for their “Ready to Be” World Tour! Get your tickets here! Make sure to check the Truist Parks Concert Information page before visiting for the latest venue info, policy and protocol. Event day parking information can be found here. Select Restaurant Promotions: El Super Pan Weekend Brunch Every Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bunch lovers can start the day off right with a fried egg Cuban, Chicken and Churros or one of their tasty Hash Bowls. No matter which the choice, it’s going to be the perfect complement for your first Mimosa.⁠ Check out the full brunch menu here. Silverspot Cinema Discounted Happy Hour Bites Monday through Friday, 4-7 p.m. Movie goers should drop by Silverspot for discounted shareable bites and flatbreads Monday through Friday. It’s the perfect way to end a workday. Bonus: every Monday guests can find specials on wine, beer and signature cocktails. For more information, click here. Live! at The Battery Atlanta: Silent Saturdays: Silent Disco Party at Live! at The Battery Atlanta Saturday, July 8, 9-11:30 p.m. Party goers can dance all night long and sing their hearts out at Live! at The Battery Atlanta one Saturday out of the month! There will be drink specials from our great partners, two local DJs spinning different music and plenty of great late-night vibes. This is a ticketed event at $10 per person which includes entry as well as headphones. Margarita and Taco Fest at Live! at The Battery Atlanta Saturday, July 22, 3-10 p.m. Live! at the Battery Atlanta is serving up a new and flavorful event with its Margarita and Taco Fest! With local food trucks, live music and more, guests won’t want to miss out! Atlantans and visitors are invited to grab friends and family and join Live! at The Battery Atlanta for zesty margaritas, mouthwatering tacos, vibrant decorations and an unforgettable night. General admission is $30 and includes event entry, access to all venues inside Live! At the Battery Atlanta (Sports & Social, PBR Atlanta and Coors Banquet Bar), one complimentary margarita and three drink tickets. Attendees can build their own tacos, churros and more at the exclusive taco buffet by adding this to their ticket purchase! This is a 21+ event. Tickets can be purchased here. Park Bench Events: The music venue and dueling piano bar has announced this month’s live shows and events. For a full list of events, visit parkbenchbattery.com/calendar for more information. · Dueling Pianos ShowSaturday, July 1, 8, 22 and 29; Friday, July 14 and 28 · Hot Hits & Cool DrinksSunday, July 2 and 16 · DJ Pop & Country HitsMonday, July 3, 10, 17 and 24; Tuesday, July 4, 11 and 25; Sunday, July 9 and 23 · Karaoke Night!Wednesday, July 5 and 12; Thursday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 26 · Country Request & Late Nite Line Dance + KaraokeThursday, July 6, 13 and 27 · Vegas Style Rockin Piano Show!Friday, July 7 and 21 · 90 Proof Band!Saturday, July 15 · Nick Bryant Acoustic One Man BandTuesday, July 18 · Lawson & FletcherWednesday, July 19 · Rockin’ Piano Hits & RequestsSunday, July 30 Coca-Cola Roxy Events: The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a full variety of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of music to the stage for guests to discover. Review enhanced venue safety guidelines here. · Don Toliver: Love Sick Tour 2023 Wednesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. · T-Pain Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. · Kard Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. · YUNGBLUD: The World TourThursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. · Peso Pluma – Doble P TourFriday, July 28 at 8 p.m. An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.